Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Short Interest Down 25.0% in January

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SFSHF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

OTCMKTS SFSHF remained flat at $$18.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401. Safestore has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.42.

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

