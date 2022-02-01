SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Shares Gap Up to $54.90

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.90, but opened at $58.00. SMART Global shares last traded at $57.36, with a volume of 261 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SGH. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Europe lifted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Get SMART Global alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.06.

Shares of SMART Global are going to split on the morning of Wednesday, February 2nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, February 2nd. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, February 2nd.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16. SMART Global had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 46.53%. The company had revenue of $469.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $158,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Adams sold 7,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $432,152.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGH. FMR LLC purchased a new position in SMART Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,757,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SMART Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,555,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in SMART Global by 673.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 231,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,015,000 after buying an additional 201,140 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SMART Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,211,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in SMART Global by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 184,333 shares during the last quarter.

SMART Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGH)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.