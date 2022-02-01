Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 1,760 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $16,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROP. Raymond James upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $435.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,426. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $465.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $473.28. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $365.23 and a one year high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total value of $474,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total transaction of $951,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

