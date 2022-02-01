Formula Growth Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Formula Growth Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CWST. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 118.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 792,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,268,000 after buying an additional 429,408 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter worth $15,221,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 270.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 194,106 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter worth $12,307,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter worth $10,679,000. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th.

NASDAQ CWST traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $76.15. 1,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,558. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.32 and a fifty-two week high of $89.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director William P. Hulligan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $870,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 7,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total transaction of $655,344.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,685 shares of company stock valued at $1,816,439. Insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

