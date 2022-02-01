Formula Growth Ltd. Increases Position in Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Formula Growth Ltd. increased its stake in Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) by 83.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 716,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,576 shares during the quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. owned 2.24% of Katapult worth $3,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Katapult during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Katapult by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Katapult by 547.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Katapult alerts:

In related news, Director Financial Technologies Co Curo purchased 957,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $3,493,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Fangqui Sun sold 25,500 shares of Katapult stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $94,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,708,500 shares of company stock worth $6,353,955 in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Katapult in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Katapult from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

KPLT stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.63. 16,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,283. The company has a quick ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Katapult Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.14.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.71 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Katapult Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Katapult Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katapult and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.