Formula Growth Ltd. Raises Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Formula Growth Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 136,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $6,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 917,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,234,000 after purchasing an additional 53,587 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 31,407,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,258,000 after purchasing an additional 126,516 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 572.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 46,246 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TAP traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.82. 10,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,241. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $42.46 and a 52 week high of $61.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is -66.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TAP shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.80.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

