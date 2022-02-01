Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Invests $808,000 in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000.

Shares of QUS stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $123.90. 40,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,231. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.09. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.15 and a fifty-two week high of $131.51.

