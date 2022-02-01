Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 81.2% during the third quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $478,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GINN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.41. 254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,440. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.03. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $51.54 and a twelve month high of $65.07.

