13,638 Shares in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Bought by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of IYW stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.51. 1,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,916. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $82.18 and a 12 month high of $118.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.99.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.