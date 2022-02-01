C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 30,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

MGM opened at $43.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.87 and a 200-day moving average of $43.02. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $28.78 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $162,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,200 shares of company stock worth $5,311,864. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

