Fiduciary Trust Co. Buys 727 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Equinix by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 210,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,689,000 after acquiring an additional 42,704 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $939.00 to $888.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $875.00 to $865.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $866.33.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total value of $111,969.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total value of $799,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,504 shares of company stock valued at $15,244,602 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $724.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a PE ratio of 152.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $885.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $786.11 and a 200 day moving average of $806.15.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 241.68%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

