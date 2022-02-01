Fiduciary Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 30.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,497,000 after purchasing an additional 38,319,182 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at about $604,014,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783,612 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 101.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at about $157,794,851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

BAC opened at $46.14 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.57 and a 12-month high of $50.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.76. The company has a market capitalization of $377.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.48.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

