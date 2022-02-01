Fiduciary Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,097 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $10,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,175,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,014,000 after buying an additional 93,552 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,342,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,663,000 after buying an additional 270,517 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,190,000 after buying an additional 250,878 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,664,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,201,000 after buying an additional 52,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,208,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,007,000 after buying an additional 81,489 shares during the last quarter. 5.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $99.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.21. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $66.59 and a fifty-two week high of $117.35. The firm has a market cap of $235.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

