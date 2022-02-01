Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,840 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $12,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,728.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.25.

Shares of CL stock opened at $82.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $69.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.19. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.31%.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

