Dowling & Yahnke LLC Increases Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,361 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,383,121,000 after buying an additional 1,035,957 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Stryker by 0.9% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,423,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,386,078,000 after buying an additional 184,760 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Stryker by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,167,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,428,128,000 after buying an additional 210,940 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,120,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,165,000 after acquiring an additional 258,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,685,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,217,076,000 after acquiring an additional 75,772 shares in the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK opened at $248.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $258.40 and its 200 day moving average is $264.46. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $222.69 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 53.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.83.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

