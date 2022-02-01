Ciovacco Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Ciovacco Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 74.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,531 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,849,000 after acquiring an additional 15,531,426 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,075,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,663,000 after purchasing an additional 186,377 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,084.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,610,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306,128 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,567,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,779,000 after purchasing an additional 636,517 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,784,000 after acquiring an additional 435,324 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $78.59 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $63.42 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.65.

