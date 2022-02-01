Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Receives £129.65 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is £129.65 ($174.31).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a £100.80 ($135.52) price target on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a £147 ($197.63) price target on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ferguson from £110.70 ($148.83) to £127.50 ($171.42) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ferguson to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from £112 ($150.58) to £150 ($201.67) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ferguson from £126.40 ($169.94) to £132.60 ($178.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Shares of Ferguson stock traded up GBX 60 ($0.81) during trading on Friday, hitting £116.60 ($156.76). 196,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,299. The firm has a market cap of £25.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47. Ferguson has a 52-week low of GBX 8,344 ($112.18) and a 52-week high of £136.40 ($183.38). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is £123.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is £111.90.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.