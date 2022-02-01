Trek Financial LLC Buys Shares of 669,520 NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV)

Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 669,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000. Trek Financial LLC owned approximately 0.49% of NewAge as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NewAge by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 22,940 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in NewAge during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of NewAge by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of NewAge by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 12,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of NewAge by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 23,088 shares in the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NBEV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,035. NewAge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $4.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $100.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). NewAge had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $99.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NewAge, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NewAge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

In other news, Director Ed Brennan purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $610,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NewAge Inc is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, selling, and distributing a portfolio of healthy products. It offers a portfolio of healthy products with its brands across platforms, such as health & wellness, inner & outer beauty, and nutrition & weight management. Its partner companies include ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, and ZENNOA.

