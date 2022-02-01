Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) is Firsthand Capital Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Firsthand Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Domo makes up about 5.8% of Firsthand Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Domo worth $19,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 425.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Domo in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domo in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Domo alerts:

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $261,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

DOMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on Domo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

Shares of Domo stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,667. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.77. Domo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.76 and a 12-month high of $98.35. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 2.75.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.31 million. Domo’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Domo Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.