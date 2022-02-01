Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,715 shares during the period. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC owned about 26.70% of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF worth $11,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FID. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 25,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 6,141 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FID traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,598. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $19.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%.

