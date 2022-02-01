Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Holdings Increased by Firsthand Capital Management Inc.

Firsthand Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 84.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PHG. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($57.87) to €46.00 ($51.69) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €42.00 ($47.19) to €32.50 ($36.52) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.13.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.20. The stock had a trading volume of 30,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,733. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.97. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $31.34 and a 1 year high of $61.23. The company has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.9641 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

