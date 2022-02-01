Coco Enterprises LLC Has $946,000 Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Coco Enterprises LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,356 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.8% of Coco Enterprises LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 244.8% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $55.18. The stock had a trading volume of 166,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,551,836. The company has a market cap of $232.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.15 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.02%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

