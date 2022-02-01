Coco Enterprises LLC Invests $310,000 in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)

Coco Enterprises LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GUT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 14.5% during the third quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 88.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 10.3% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 35.4% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:GUT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,555. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $8.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.08.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Profile

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

