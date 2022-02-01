SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stake Boosted by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 344.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,412 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $10,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,590,000. Finally, Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

SPYG stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $66.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,535,636. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $73.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.86.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

