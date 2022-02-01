Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 61,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,286,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of EDV stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.76. 3,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,332. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.28. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a one year low of $121.99 and a one year high of $149.04.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.