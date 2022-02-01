Ameritas Investment Company LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC owned about 1.47% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $6,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RHS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 230.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,932,000 after acquiring an additional 112,206 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at $16,070,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,027,000. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 33.2% in the third quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 24,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RHS traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,428. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $146.90 and a twelve month high of $173.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.34.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

