Trek Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Trek Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,894 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 0.6% of Trek Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $6,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 672.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of BATS EFV traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.44. 4,612,018 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.49.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

