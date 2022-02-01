Trek Financial LLC Takes Position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE)

Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 1,036.6% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,966,000 after buying an additional 40,875 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,237,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,814,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.59. 552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,879. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.58. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a 12-month low of $103.39 and a 12-month high of $114.81.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

