Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Purchased by Coco Enterprises LLC

Coco Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises 3.3% of Coco Enterprises LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Coco Enterprises LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 8,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter.

BKLN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.99. 26,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,904,911. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $22.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day moving average is $22.08.

