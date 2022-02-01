Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the December 31st total of 36,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 169,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CYTH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,115. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Cyclo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75.

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,236.82% and a negative return on equity of 130.26%. The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO N Scott Fine bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Francis Patrick Ostronic bought 10,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $55,923.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 40,785 shares of company stock worth $187,433. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYTH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics by 350.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 117,895 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics by 133.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 24,320 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $457,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics by 21.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics by 259.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 28,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

CYTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cyclo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product candidates include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of people with serious and life threatening rare diseases and medical conditions.

