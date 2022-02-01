Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Short Interest Update

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 910,600 shares, a growth of 58.4% from the December 31st total of 575,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 296,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ COLM traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $92.68. 381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,452. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $114.98.

In other news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $126,316.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,243,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $319,076,000 after purchasing an additional 15,659 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,642,000 after acquiring an additional 10,608 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 16.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 23.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 25.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 214,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,100,000 after purchasing an additional 43,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.67.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

