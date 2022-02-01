419 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Bought by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 419 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 857.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 53.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 316.7% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $664.36.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total transaction of $2,074,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,312 shares of company stock valued at $8,963,692 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $537.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $253.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $575.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $613.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

