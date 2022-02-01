Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Short Interest Down 28.8% in January

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,200 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the December 31st total of 197,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
NASDAQ CSQ traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.72. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,735. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average is $18.58. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $19.89.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%.
About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund operates as a Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The Fund seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of equities, convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. Its investment services are provided through Calamos Advisors LLC.
