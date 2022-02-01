Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Short Interest Down 28.8% in January

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,200 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the December 31st total of 197,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ CSQ traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.72. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,735. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average is $18.58. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $19.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSQ. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 34,187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.

About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund operates as a Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The Fund seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of equities, convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. Its investment services are provided through Calamos Advisors LLC.

