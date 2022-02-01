Clearstead Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ICE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,520,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,767,395,000 after acquiring an additional 135,218 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,867,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,951,748,000 after acquiring an additional 146,602 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,213,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,997,000 after acquiring an additional 155,402 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,436,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,051,000 after acquiring an additional 121,900 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,214,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,633,000 after acquiring an additional 520,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $607,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $8,085,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,872 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,558 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ICE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.44.

NYSE:ICE opened at $126.66 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $109.04 and a one year high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.82.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

