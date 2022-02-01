Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 800 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 41,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 24,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 12,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.42.

NYSE EMR opened at $91.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $54.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $79.28 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.56.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.