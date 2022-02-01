Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,071 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $24,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 252,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,131,000 after acquiring an additional 134,257 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 20.9% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 23,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth about $1,524,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.3% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 53.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Shares of ADM stock opened at $74.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 11.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.18 and a fifty-two week high of $75.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.73.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.