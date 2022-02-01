Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Grows Position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 689,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,688 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $34,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 107.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 91,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 20.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 64.5% during the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 46.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

HY opened at $44.89 on Tuesday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $102.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $755.50 million, a P/E ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.16.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($4.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($4.16). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $748.20 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -38.28%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.