General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 30.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,253 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 17.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,827,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,942,403,000 after buying an additional 4,993,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,175,936,000 after buying an additional 4,900,052 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,237,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,210,941,000 after buying an additional 2,891,781 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,644,168 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $450,630,000 after buying an additional 2,160,589 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GM opened at $52.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. General Motors has a 12 month low of $47.07 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.95. The stock has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Several research firms have commented on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.67.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

