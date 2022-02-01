Teton Advisors Inc. Takes $203,000 Position in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 311.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,789,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,022 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. boosted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 49.3% in the third quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 13,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,575,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $591,169,000 after acquiring an additional 265,791 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 753.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 594,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,115,000 after acquiring an additional 524,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the third quarter worth about $48,266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Macquarie Infrastructure stock opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The company has a market capitalization of $320.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.88.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $30.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $30.56. The company had revenue of $60.09 million during the quarter. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 319.59%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

