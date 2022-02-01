GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Grows Stock Position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) by 36.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 439,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,132 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust were worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GGT. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 9.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 4.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 940,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,528,000 after purchasing an additional 38,915 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 38.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 86,077 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.30. The stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,321. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.76. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $11.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th.

About The Gabelli Multimedia Trust

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

