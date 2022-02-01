MCF Advisors LLC Has $482,000 Holdings in Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)

MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) by 80.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,431 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Poseida Therapeutics worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:PSTX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,649. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 6.44. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $13.64.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. On average, analysts anticipate that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Poseida Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Poseida Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.69.

In other news, Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin bought 71,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.18 per share, for a total transaction of $512,020.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 18,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $134,171.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 174,118 shares of company stock worth $1,223,673 over the last ninety days. 44.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Poseida Therapeutics Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.