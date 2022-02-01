Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 48.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Shares of CSWC stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.99. 744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Capital Southwest has a one year low of $18.03 and a one year high of $28.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

In other Capital Southwest news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner bought 3,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $90,014.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Capital Southwest by 94.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 59,027 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.