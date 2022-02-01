GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Has $9.16 Million Holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 108,288 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Infrastructure comprises about 1.1% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned 0.26% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $9,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 33.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 23.6% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,771 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $132,000. Fort L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 49.3% in the third quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 13,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 2.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 176,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Macquarie Infrastructure stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.62. The stock had a trading volume of 53 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,587. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.88. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The stock has a market cap of $319.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $30.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $30.56. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 319.59%. The business had revenue of $60.09 million during the quarter.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

