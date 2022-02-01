MCF Advisors LLC Acquires 96 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUM. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the third quarter worth approximately $8,561,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Humana in the third quarter worth approximately $15,722,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Humana in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. BloombergSen Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 17.1% in the third quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 320,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,761,000 after purchasing an additional 46,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Humana in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.60.

Shares of HUM traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $391.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,004. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $424.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $426.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.94. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

