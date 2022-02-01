MCF Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skillz were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKLZ. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Skillz by 3,157.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 35,462 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Skillz during the 2nd quarter valued at $697,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Skillz by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,791,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,387,000 after buying an additional 6,473,143 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Skillz during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Skillz by 567.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 749,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,282,000 after purchasing an additional 637,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKLZ traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.74. 96,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,891,826. Skillz Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $46.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Skillz had a negative return on equity of 36.94% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. The firm had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.72 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skillz Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SKLZ shares. Citigroup started coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, reduced their target price on Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skillz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.95.

In related news, Director Harry Sloan acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer acquired 19,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,956.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 618,560 shares of company stock worth $7,224,009. 27.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skillz Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

