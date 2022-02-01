MCF Advisors LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

MCF Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,173,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Truist Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,202,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,519,000 after buying an additional 27,907 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Truist Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,695,000 after buying an additional 14,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,493,000 after buying an additional 15,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TFC. Wolfe Research cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

TFC stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.89. 29,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,718,562. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.57. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $47.71 and a 12 month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

