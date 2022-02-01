MCF Advisors LLC Sells 12,733 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

MCF Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,733 shares during the quarter. Radian Group accounts for about 0.4% of MCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $4,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RDN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Radian Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,345,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,930,000 after acquiring an additional 65,222 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,700,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,834,000 after purchasing an additional 38,618 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,079,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,456,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,155,000 after purchasing an additional 835,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Radian Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 50,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $1,101,908.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Thornberry bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $433,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RDN. Barclays upped their price objective on Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Radian Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.08.

RDN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.43. 3,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,664. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.49. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $25.31.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $285.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.60 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 12.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.