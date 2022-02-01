Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Takes $936,000 Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,150 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.43.
NYSE DHI traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $89.48. The stock had a trading volume of 21,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,915,960. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.57 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.64.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 7.87%.
D.R. Horton Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.
