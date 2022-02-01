iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,796 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 4.6% of MCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. MCF Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $45,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 308,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,185,000 after buying an additional 13,751 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,792,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,865,000.

IJH traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $262.88. 20,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,725. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $274.47. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $233.82 and a 1 year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

