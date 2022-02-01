Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stake Lowered by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 232,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 51,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $26,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,256.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.17, for a total value of $1,294,728.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $758,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,210 shares of company stock worth $21,244,617. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $110.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The company has a market cap of $69.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.76.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.